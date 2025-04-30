Apr 30, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Karthik Subbaraj films ranked from best to worst ahead of Retro

Aman Wadhwa

Ahead of Retro release on May 1, here is the ranking of full-length feature films made by Karthik Subbaraj, as per their IMDb ratings

1. Jigarthanda (2014) - 8.2

2. Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023) - 8.1

3. Iraivi (2016) - 8.0

4. Pizza (2012) - 7.9

5. Mahaan (2022) - 7.7

6. Petta (2019) - 7.1

7. Mercury (2018) - 6.1

8. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) - 5.8

