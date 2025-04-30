Apr 30, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Karthik Subbaraj films ranked from best to worst ahead of Retro
Aman Wadhwa
Ahead of Retro release on May 1, here is the ranking of full-length feature films made by Karthik Subbaraj, as per their IMDb ratings
1. Jigarthanda (2014) - 8.2
2. Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023) - 8.1
3. Iraivi (2016) - 8.0
4. Pizza (2012) - 7.9
5. Mahaan (2022) - 7.7
6. Petta (2019) - 7.1
7. Mercury (2018) - 6.1
8. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) - 5.8
