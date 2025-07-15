Kang Seo‑ha to Kim Sae‑ron: K‑drama, K-pop icons we lost recently
Rishika Baranwal
Kang Seo‑ha (31)
K‑drama actress Kang Seo‑ha passed away on July 13, 2025, after battling stomach cancer. Known for her roles in In the Net, Heart Surgeons, and The Flower in Prison, she continued filming until shortly before her death.
Lee Seo‑yi (43)
Lee Seo‑yi, recognised for her work in Cheongdam‑dong Scandal and The Divorce Insurance, died suddenly on June 20, 2025, leaving the industry in grief
Kim Sae‑ron (24)
Former child actor Kim Sae‑ron, famed for The Man from Nowhere and Bloodhounds, tragically died by suicide on February 16, 2025, in Seoul.
Choi Jung‑woo (68)
Veteran actor Choi Jung‑woo, known for Doctor Stranger, Master’s Sun, and Quiz of God; passed away on May 27, 2025, following a prolific film and TV career.
Park Min‑jae (32)
Rising star Park Min‑jae, seen in Tomorrow, Little Women and The Korea‑Khitan War, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in China on November 29, 2024. His sudden death was widely mourned.
Jang Mi‑ja (83)
Beloved television veteran Jang Mi‑ja, affectionately known as the 'Nation’s Mother‑in‑Law,' died on January 27, 2025, after battling a long-term illness.
Song Dae‑kwan (78)
Iconic trot singer Song Dae‑kwan passed away from cardiac arrest on February 7, 2025. His melodious legacy has left a lasting impact on Korean music.
Choi Whee‑sung (43)
Celebrated R&B star Wheesung (Choi Whee‑sung) was discovered dead in his Seoul home on March 10, 2025. No foul play was reported, and the cause is still under examination.
Lee Sun‑kyun (48)
Acclaimed actor Lee Sun‑kyun (Parasite, Dr. Brain) died by suicide on December 27, 2023 amid a police investigation into drug allegations. His loss highlights persistent mental health issues in the industry.