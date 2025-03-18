Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya: Childhood friends, break up, love story years in the making
Rishika Baranwal
Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya’s bond dates back to their teenage years. Initially childhood friends, their connection gradually evolved into a romantic relationship.
Rumors of Janhvi Kapoor dating Shikhar Pahariya surfaced in 2016. The two were frequently seen together at private parties and events, fueling speculation among fans and the media.
Like many young couples, Janhvi and Shikhar faced a rough patch and reportedly parted ways after a brief romance. While their breakup sparked curiosity, both chose to keep the details private, maintaining dignity and focusing on their individual journeys.
In 2023, rumors of Janhvi and Shikhar rekindling their romance resurfaced, reigniting public interest. Subtle social media hints and public appearances hinted at a possible reunion, exciting fans who hoped for a second chapter in their love story.
Shikhar's strong bond with the Kapoor family has been evident over the years. His warm relationship with Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Khushi Kapoor, has only added to speculations about their closeness.
Janhvi and Shikhar’s cryptic Instagram posts and comments have kept fans guessing about their relationship. From vacation snapshots to mutual likes, their digital interactions have become a treasure trove for those following their love story.
Frequently spotted at high-profile events and parties, Janhvi and Shikhar are often seen leaving venues together. Their effortless camaraderie in public has fueled speculation about their relationship, making headlines every time they step out.
Janhvi and Shikhar’s shared love for travel seems to strengthen their bond. Fans have noticed striking similarities in their vacation photos, hinting at secret getaways. These glimpses into their adventures highlight their mutual passion for exploring the world together.
With Janhvi Kapoor’s rising career and Shikhar Pahariya’s strong background, fans eagerly await confirmation of their relationship status. Their love story remains a hot topic, keeping fans intrigued and speculating about what the future holds for them.