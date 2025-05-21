May 21, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
As the teaser of War 2 dropped, here are some glimpses of Kiara Advani’s new look and bold moves that are breaking the internet.
Kiara stunned fans with her glamorous bikini look in the War 2 teaser. Wearing a striking lime-yellow bikini, she confidently walked poolside against a scenic backdrop.
In her Instagram story, Kiara called it her “first bikini shot.” It’s a major style departure from her previous roles, and fans can’t stop talking about her confidence, glow, and sculpted screen presence.
Kiara wrote, “Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film. First action film. First with these 2 amazing heroes. First collab with Ayan. And of course, first bikini shot.”
Another teaser still shows her from behind, soaking in the sun and owning the screen like never before. It’s classy, confident, and definitely viral-worthy.
War 2 is all set to release this August starring Hrithik Roshan returning as Kabir and Jr. NTR joining the YRF Spy Universe. With high-octane action, intense face-offs, and international locations, this sequel is bigger and bolder.
This is Kiara’s first collaboration with Brahmāstra director Ayan Mukerji. Known for his visual storytelling, Ayan is expected to bring both scale and soul to this high-stakes thriller.
Social media is buzzing with praise. From “hot girl era” to “Kiara’s glow-up is real”, fans are loving this powerful shift in her image.
The teaser shows that fierce look of her. Kiara is all ready for action and elegance, both at once.