IIFA 2025 moments: From Shahid-Kareena’s hug to Kartik’s fun banter with Karan Johar

Mar 8, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
The 2025 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) kicked off on March 8 with a press conference and digital awards, setting the stage for a three-day extravaganza filled with unforgettable moments.
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, former co-stars and ex-lovers, shared a warm moment at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur, exchanging hugs and conversation.
Kartik Aaryan shared a humorous video with Karan Johar on Instagram, showcasing their lighthearted banter while rehearsing for their hosting duties ahead of 25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur.
Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish statement as he arrived in Jaipur, wearing a sleek white t-shirt from his son Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X.
Kartik Aaryan engaged in a playful boxing match with Mixed Martial Artist Anthony Pettis at the IIFA 2025 Press Conference, creating a lighthearted and entertaining moment.
Madhuri Dixit took fans down memory lane as she danced to her iconic song "Ek Do Teen" at the IIFA Awards 2025 press conference.
Shreya Ghoshal mesmerised fans with her enchanting performance of Sahiba song at the IIFA press conference, showcasing her signature melodious and soul-stirring vocals.