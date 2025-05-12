May 12, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
How would Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra be as parents?
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romance began at the 'Lust Stories' party, grew during 'Shershaah' filming, and became official in 2023 when they tied knot.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story takes a new chapter as they await their first child together happily.
But do you ever wonder how Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani parent their child?
Kiara Advani is a Leo, who is known for their confidence, warmth, and generosity, making them natural leaders who thrive in the spotlight.
Sidharth Malhotra is a Capricorn, who is known for their ambition, practicality, and disciplined approach to life.
Leo and Capricorn marriages can thrive due to their shared ambition, mutual respect, and complementary strengths.
Leo's creativity motivates Capricorn, while Capricorn's practicality grounds Leo, fostering a loyal and committed partnership.
Leo brings creativity and enthusiasm, while Capricorn provides stability and a strong work ethic.
According to astrology, together they create a loving and supportive environment where children can thrive with their complementary strengths and shared values.
