Mar 4, 2025, 04:39 PM IST

Anora, The Brutalist, Wicked: OTT platforms where you can stream this year's Oscar-winning films

Rishika Baranwal

Anora

The film, which bagged five Oscars this year, is currently available for rent on ZEE5 and will soon be streaming on JioHotstar.

The Brutalist

The Academy Award-winning film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Dune: Part two

The sci-fi film is available to watch on JioStar and can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Emilia Pérez

The critically acclaimed, multiple Oscar-winning film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Wicked

The fantasy film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Apple TV.

