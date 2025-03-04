Mar 4, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Anora, The Brutalist, Wicked: OTT platforms where you can stream this year's Oscar-winning films
Rishika Baranwal
Anora
The film, which bagged five Oscars this year, is currently available for rent on ZEE5 and will soon be streaming on JioHotstar.
The Brutalist
The Academy Award-winning film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Dune: Part two
The sci-fi film is available to watch on JioStar and can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Emilia Pérez
The critically acclaimed, multiple Oscar-winning film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Wicked
The fantasy film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and Apple TV.
Next:
8 highly anticipated K-dramas releasing in 2025
Click To More..