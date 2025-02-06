Feb 6, 2025, 06:20 PM IST

7 highest-grossing directors of all time

Simran Singh

Here's the list of the world's biggest director with the worldwide collection of their films

1) Jaws and Jurrasic Park director Steven Spielberg: $10 billion with 36 movies

2) Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron: $8.7 billion with 9 movies

3) Avengers Infinity War, Endgame director Anthony Russo: $6.79 billion with 4 movies

4) Avengers Infinity War, Endgame director Joe Russo: $6.79 billion with 4 movies

5) King Kong, Hobbit, TLOTR director Peter Jackson: $6.54 billion with 12 movies

6) Bad Boys, Pearl Harbor, Transformers director Michael Bay: $6.49 billion with 14 movies

7) Four Harry Potter movies director David Yates: $6.33 billion with 10 movies

