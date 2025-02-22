Feb 22, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

8 Bollywood films based on Indian history

Bollywood and history have an old connection so here are are 8 bollywood films based on the same.

A 1960 epic drama about the love story of Prince Salim and Anarkali, a courtesan, set during the Mughal Empire.

Mughal-E-Azam

A 2005 film about Mangal Pandey, a sepoy in the British East India Company who witnessed the injustices faced by his fellow countrymen during the First War of Independence in 1857.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

A 2013 biographical sports drama about the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a national champion and an Olympian.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag 

Based on the real story of the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan in 1999.

LOC: Kargil

A film about the last five years of the life of Indian leader Subhas Chandra Bose.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

An epic historical romance film about Peshwa Bajirao of the Maratha Empire and his love story with Mastani. 

Bajirao Mastani

A film about Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian athlete and seven-time national steeplechase champion who becomes one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley after his retirement. 

Paan Singh Tomar

India’s only Academy Award-nominated movie of this century, Lagaan, is a fictional sports drama set during the British Raj. Lagaan follows a group of oppressed villagers who agree to a game of cricket with a cruel British army officer as a wager to quash their taxes.

Lagaan

