Bollywood and history have an old connection so here are are 8 bollywood films based on the same.
A 1960 epic drama about the love story of Prince Salim and Anarkali, a courtesan, set during the Mughal Empire.
A 2005 film about Mangal Pandey, a sepoy in the British East India Company who witnessed the injustices faced by his fellow countrymen during the First War of Independence in 1857.
A 2013 biographical sports drama about the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a national champion and an Olympian.
Based on the real story of the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan in 1999.
A film about the last five years of the life of Indian leader Subhas Chandra Bose.
An epic historical romance film about Peshwa Bajirao of the Maratha Empire and his love story with Mastani.
A film about Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian athlete and seven-time national steeplechase champion who becomes one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley after his retirement.
India’s only Academy Award-nominated movie of this century, Lagaan, is a fictional sports drama set during the British Raj. Lagaan follows a group of oppressed villagers who agree to a game of cricket with a cruel British army officer as a wager to quash their taxes.