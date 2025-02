Popular Indian actor, YouTuber, and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is well-known for his humorous storytelling. After graduating from law school, he transitioned to comedy in 2017 and became well-known for his viral performances. He debuted in Bollywood with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in 2023, and his stand-up special Bas Kar Bassi was made available on Amazon Prime Video.