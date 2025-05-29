May 29, 2025, 07:37 AM IST

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday: 8 Indian celebrities who have dubbed for animated films 

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight Indian celebrities who have lent their voices to animated films, check out here.

Ananya Panday made her voice acting debut by voicing the character Riley in the Hindi version of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2. 

Ananya Panday – Inside Out 2 (2024)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to the character Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. His son, Aryan Khan, voiced Simba, while his younger son, AbRam Khan, voiced young Mufasa.

Shah Rukh Khan – Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

The couple voiced the lead characters, Romeo and Laila, in Roadside Romeo, an animated romantic comedy produced by Yash Raj Films and Walt Disney Pictures.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan – Roadside Romeo (2008)

Priyanka Chopra voiced the character Ishani, a sleek and fast racer from India, in Disney's animated film Planes.

Priyanka Chopra – Planes (2013)

Salman Khan voiced the adult Hanuman in Hanuman Da’ Damdaar, an animated film depicting the adventures of the Hindu deity.

Salman Khan – Hanuman Da’ Damdaar (2017)

Tiger Shroff lent his voice to the character of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Hindi dubbed version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tiger Shroff – Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Akshay Kumar lent his voice to the titular character in Jumbo, an animated film about a young elephant's adventures.

Akshay Kumar – Jumbo (2008)

Renowned actor Sanjay Mishra voiced Pumbaa in the Hindi adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King, adding his comedic flair to the lovable warthog character.

Sanjay Mishra – Mufasa: The Lion King (2024)

