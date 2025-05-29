From Shah Rukh Khan to Ananya Panday: 8 Indian celebrities who have dubbed for animated films 

May 29, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
Here is a list of eight Indian celebrities who have lent their voices to animated films, check out here.
Ananya Panday made her voice acting debut by voicing the character Riley in the Hindi version of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to the character Mufasa in the Hindi version of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. His son, Aryan Khan, voiced Simba, while his younger son, AbRam Khan, voiced young Mufasa.
The couple voiced the lead characters, Romeo and Laila, in Roadside Romeo, an animated romantic comedy produced by Yash Raj Films and Walt Disney Pictures.
Priyanka Chopra voiced the character Ishani, a sleek and fast racer from India, in Disney's animated film Planes.
Salman Khan voiced the adult Hanuman in Hanuman Da’ Damdaar, an animated film depicting the adventures of the Hindu deity.
Tiger Shroff lent his voice to the character of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Hindi dubbed version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Akshay Kumar lent his voice to the titular character in Jumbo, an animated film about a young elephant's adventures.
Renowned actor Sanjay Mishra voiced Pumbaa in the Hindi adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King, adding his comedic flair to the lovable warthog character.