May 4, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
Whether you're into true crime, family drama, or superhero action, this weekend has something for everyone. Here are some handpicked OTT and theatrical releases to binge or book now.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in this gritty biographical thriller about a Goa-based customs officer fighting gold smugglers. A must-watch drama inspired by real events.
Costao – ZEE5
This German action thriller follows a former Special Forces officer racing against time to find her missing son. Dark, intense, and fast-paced.
Exterritorial – Netflix
A new season of the Emmy-nominated docuseries returns with culinary legends like Jamie Oliver and José Andrés sharing their iconic food journeys.
Chef’s Table: Legends – Netflix
This French period biopic follows celebrity chef Antonin Carême as he gets pulled into espionage during Napoleon’s reign. History meets haute cuisine.
Carême – Apple TV+
A six-part docu-thriller exploring the thin line between love and manipulation. A journalist uncovers the chilling truth behind multiple murders.
Black, White & Gray: Love Kills – SonyLIV
Family secrets, royal power struggles, and deep betrayals unravel after a patriarch's death. Starring Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Amol Parashar.
Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs – JioHotstar
Marvel’s latest antihero team-up is packed with action, betrayal, and unexpected twists. Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan & David Harbour.
Thunderbolts – In Theatres
Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in this high-stakes crime thriller alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Corruption beware.
Raid 2 – In Theatres