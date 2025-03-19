From Shinchan to Doraemon : 7 cartoon shows from the 90s still trending
Muskaan Gupta
Some of the most recognisable cartoon series that still amuse viewers of all ages were created in the 90s. They are still relevant today because of their timeless appeal. These 7 well-known cartoon shows from the 90s are still in demand today.
Nobita and his futuristic robot cat, Doraemon, who assists him with incredible devices, are the focus of this classic anime.
Doraemon (1979)
In this timeless tale, Hattori, a young ninja, assists his friend Kenichi in overcoming obstacles in life.
Ninja Hattori (1981)
Kiteretsu, a boy who loves science, and Korosuke, his robot companion, go on thrilling and instructive adventures.
Kiteretsu (1988)
Both children and adults continue to enjoy this exciting series of superhero teams battling evil.
Power Rangers (1993)
Slapstick humour is used to keep audiences entertained by Oggy's humorous rivalry with three annoying cockroaches.
Oggy and the Cockroaches (1998)
Because of Ben Tennyson's Omnitrix, which allows him to change into aliens, this action-packed program will always be a fan favourite.
Ben 10 (2005)
Tom and Jerry is reimagining of the classic game of cat and mouse that maintains its original charm while adding new adventures.