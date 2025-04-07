Apr 7, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
From Nia Sharma to Bharti Singh: 7 TV celebs and their tattoos
Rishika Baranwal
Explore how these seven Indian TV celebrities have chosen tattoos that reflect their emotions, relationships, and spiritual journeys.
Karishma Tanna: Karishma Tanna has 'Maa' inked on her wrist, symbolising her deep love and respect for her mother.
Bharti Singh: Comedian Bharti Singh has her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's name tattooed on her wrist, a heartfelt gesture for his birthday.
Anita Hassanandani: Anita sports a stylised 'R' with a red heart, dedicated to her husband Rohit Reddy, symbolising their enduring love.
Nia Sharma: Nia Sharma has a Latin inscription on her wrist translating to 'Have a nice day,' serving as a daily reminder to stay positive.
Jennifer Winget: Jennifer Winget's shoulder bears the phrase 'Hakuna Matata,' meaning 'no worries,' reflecting her positive outlook on life.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Devoleena's right hand features elements associated with Lord Shiva, including the trishul, third eye, and damru, showcasing her spiritual devotion.
Pavitra Punia: Pavitra Punia has the seven chakras tattooed on her back, representing her spiritual beliefs and alignment.
For these celebrities, tattoos are not mere decorations but profound symbols of love, spirituality, and personal mantras.
