Mar 8, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

From Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar to Vijay Varma: All IIFA Awards 2025 hosts

Simran Singh

The two-day IIFA event at Jaipur will celebrate the silver jubilee of the IIFA Awards, which was started in 2000

The IIFA event is acnhored by a skilled host, who keeps the audience engaged and entertained at the same time

So, let's take a look at the hosts for IIFA Digital Awards and IIFA Popular Awards

Aparshakti Khurana

IFFA Digtial Awards (March 8)

Vijay Verma

Abhishek Banerjee

IIFA Weekend

Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar

Performers for IIFA Weekend are Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Performers for IIFA Digital Awards are Nora Fatehi, Sachin-Jigar, Mika Singh, and Shreya Gonshal

