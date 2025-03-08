From Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar to Vijay Varma: All IIFA Awards 2025 hosts

Mar 8, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
The two-day IIFA event at Jaipur will celebrate the silver jubilee of the IIFA Awards, which was started in 2000
The IIFA event is acnhored by a skilled host, who keeps the audience engaged and entertained at the same time
So, let's take a look at the hosts for IIFA Digital Awards and IIFA Popular Awards
Aparshakti Khurana
IFFA Digtial Awards (March 8)
Vijay Verma
Abhishek Banerjee
IIFA Weekend
Kartik Aaryan
Karan Johar
Performers for IIFA Weekend are Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Performers for IIFA Digital Awards are Nora Fatehi, Sachin-Jigar, Mika Singh, and Shreya Gonshal