From Hatchi to 101 Dalmatians: 8 pet-fect movies to watch for

Mar 11, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Here are some amazing animal-themed movies that you can surely watch if you also love animals.
Unarguably the most famous movie on dogs, Hachi is a tale of a dog Hachiko who is adopted by a professor and later forms an unbreakable bond with him. It is based on a true story about the dog Hachiko who waited for his deceased owner for over nine years.
The movie tells the story of a lonely young girl who adopts an orphaned dog she names Winn-Dixie. And, how their bond brings everyone together in a small Florida town and heals her troubled relationship with her father. This heartwarming story of a girl and her dog will leave you wanting for a pet.
The happy household of Dalmatians Pongo and Perdy is in a state of chaos when their new-born pups are missing along with a boodle of other Dalmatians from the London area. This will keep you glued to your seats till the end.
In the winter of 1925, a champion dog-sledge trainer and his lead sledge-dog, Togo, embark on an exhilarating journey across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra to help transport an antitoxin serum to a small town. This adorable tale of a loving dog will make you cry your heart out.
Pick of the Litter documents the ups and downs of an adorable group of six dogs on their fascinating and surprisingly suspenseful quest to become guides for Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career. Witness the life journey of guide dogs with this inspiring tale.
In this grand live-action adventure, Dumbo, a flying elephant soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant, until Holt Farrier learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Max Medici's Dreamland is full of dark secrets. This fable of an endearing elephant with oversized ears is something that you should watch this weekend.
This 2018 movie about a little fella is a tearjerker. A little dog comes to the rescue of a broken family and helps them when the boy and his sister encounter serious trouble. This heartfelt movie is sure to touch all your emotional cords.
This film is about the bond between a man and his pet dog. Where the main lead is living a lonely life but a naughty pup named charlie enters his life and gives him a new perspective for his life to live.