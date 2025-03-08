Mar 8, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
We have often heard about actors charging hefty amount of money for the films but here is the list of actors who did films for free.
SRK appeared in a standout cameo role in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), without charging any fee.
Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the movie Om Shanti Om without any remuneration.
Akshay Kumar played the important role of god in the movie OMG 2 without charging any fee for it.
Amitabh Bachchan acted in the film Black for free, due to his respect for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Deepika Padukone delivered one of the strongest cameos ever in Jawan, that to for free.
Shah Rukh Khan did cameo in the start of the movie Brahmastra, for free.
Shahid Kapoor worked in this film without any fee, due to his admiration of the subject's matter.
Frahan Akhtar portaryed the character of the legendery athlete, Milkha Singh for free.