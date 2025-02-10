From chic to elegant: Priyanka Chopra wedding fashion in 2025

Feb 10, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Here is a look at Priyanka Chopra's wedding fashion from her brother's wedding.
For the first pre-wedding function, Priyanka chose a salmon pink suit set from One Not Two. The breezy, summer-ready ensemble features an embroidered kurta, palazzo pants, and a matching organza dupatta.
For the second pre-wedding function, Priyanka performed the duties of the groom's sister, dressed in a rust orange sleeveless kurti.
Priyanka embraced the colours of Haldi celebrations with her elegant kurti and lehenga look in a vibrant yellow hue. She wore a sleeveless embroidered kurti, a pleated lehenga skirt, and a sequin embellished dupatta.
One of the most beautiful looks of Priyanka Chopra from her brother's wedding was this Rahul Mishra corset look.
Shining bright like a diamond. One of the most beautiful look of Priyanka Chpra from her brothers wedding is the blue saree and twining with Nick Jones.
For Siddharth's wedding day, Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle in a custom turquoise blue Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring a one-shoulder blouse, lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta.
Nick Jones along with his family also attend his brother in-law wedding.