Feb 10, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

From chic to elegant: Priyanka Chopra wedding fashion in 2025

Monica Singh

Here is a look at Priyanka Chopra's wedding fashion from her brother's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. For the multiple ceremonies, the Desi Girl chose some incredible ensembles by Indian designers that could be a part of your bridesmaid or sister-of-the-groom collection.

For the first pre-wedding function, Priyanka chose a salmon pink suit set from One Not Two. The breezy, summer-ready ensemble features an embroidered kurta, palazzo pants, and a matching organza dupatta.  

The breezy salmon pink suit

For the second pre-wedding function, Priyanka performed the duties of the groom's sister, dressed in a rust orange sleeveless kurti.

The rust orange sharara look 

Priyanka embraced the colours of Haldi celebrations with her elegant kurti and lehenga look in a vibrant yellow hue. She wore a sleeveless embroidered kurti, a pleated lehenga skirt, and a sequin embellished dupatta. 

The Haldi look 

One of the most beautiful looks of Priyanka Chopra from her brother's wedding was this Rahul Mishra corset look.

The Floral Look

Shining bright like a diamond. One of the most beautiful look of Priyanka Chpra from her brothers wedding is the blue saree and twining with Nick Jones. 

Shining bright like a diamond 

For Siddharth's wedding day, Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle in a custom turquoise blue Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring a one-shoulder blouse, lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta.

The most beautiful sister-of-the bride

Nick Jones along with his family also attend his brother in-law wedding.

The Jones Family

