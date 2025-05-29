May 29, 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Krushna Abhishek
Comedy king Krushna Abhishek is among the highest-paid stars on the show, earning around Rs 10–12 lakhs per episode. His energy, comic timing, and lovable personality keep fans hooked every week.
Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh is one of India’s top comedians, Bharti reportedly takes home Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode, making her one of the top earners on the show.
Ankita Lokhande
TV star Ankita Lokhande is earning around Rs 3 lakhs per episode. Her playful banter with husband Vicky Jain and strong presence have made her a viewer favorite.
YouTube star and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav earns Rs 2 lakhs per episode. His sharp wit and mass appeal have made him a standout on Laughter Chefs 2 and a favorite among the younger crowd.
Elvish Yadav
Known for her grace and strong opinions, Rubina Dilaik is reportedly earning Rs 2 lakhs per episode. Her calm yet impactful presence brings balance to the high-energy vibe of the show.
Rubina Dilaik
Actor and TV host Karan Kundrra made a return to Laughter Chefs and now earns Rs 2 lakhs per episode. His charm personality add a stylish edge to the show’s cast.
Karan Kundrra
Aly Goni earns about Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode. His natural bond with the cast make him a consistent hit with the audience.
Aly Goni
Not a typical TV celeb, Vicky Jain still shines with his humor and chemistry with wife Ankita. He earns Rs1.2 lakhs per episode and adds fun to the show.
Vicky Jain