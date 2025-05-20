From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, 7 actresses who were obsessed with their first crush 

May 20, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
We know Alia Bhatt is married to Ranbir, Deepika is married to Ranveer and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is settled in the US with Nick Jonas. However, these Bollywood actresses were highly obsessed with their first crush. Let us explore who first stole their hearts.
Alia Bhatt goes gushy over Shahid Kapoor. She spilled the beans and said that since she watched ‘Ishq Vishq’ at the age of 10, Shahid has been her crush.
Deepika Padukonewas in love with Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio and had filled the walls of her room with his posters.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s crush was Hollywood actor Gerard Butler.
What beat Ananya Pandey’s heartbeat faster was Hrithik Roshan
Bhoomi Pednekar drooled over Abhishek Bachchan as he was her first celebrity crush. What she admired the most in Amitabh Bachchan’s son was his personality.
Vidya Balan revealed once that he had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan with whom she wanted to do a romantic movie.
In an old interview, Tripti Dimri revealed that Ranbir Kapoor was his first crush and because of him she watched her Animal co-star's ‘Ye Jawani Hai Deewani’ more than 10 times.