Through iconic eras, fashion has continuously changed, influencing culture and individual expression. These eras redefined style, from modern trends to vintage glamour. These are 5 pivotal periods in fashion history that transformed style.
Women's fashion was redefined by flapper dresses, beaded embellishments, and bold figures that embraced modernity and freedom.
The Roaring Twenties (1920s)
New benchmarks for sophistication and luxury are set by exquisite dresses, well-tailored suits, and dazzling accessories.
The Golden Age of Hollywood (1930s-1950s)
Mod prints, experimental styles, and miniskirts defied conventional fashion conventions and celebrated youth rebellion.
The Swinging Sixties (1960s)
Structured suits, shoulder pads, and vibrant colours represented self-assurance and female empowerment in the workplace.
The Power Dressing Era (1980s)
Around the world, the fast fashion, athleisure, and sustainable apparel movements are still influencing current fashion trends.
The Digital Age (2000s-Present)
