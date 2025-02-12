Explore Bollywood: 6 cultural insights you need to know
Muskaan Gupta
Bollywood is a reflection of India's rich culture, customs, and changing society; it is more than just entertainment. Its influence is evident in everything from song-and-dance scenes to ingrained family values. These are 6 cultural observations about Bollywood from India!
Bollywood films frequently deal with marriage, romance, and family issues. Additionally, they portray Indian traditions and rituals, including marriages.
Themes
Bollywood music, which is played at festivals, weddings, and parties, is a significant aspect of Indian culture.
Music
Fashion trends are influenced by Bollywood films; new wedding dress styles gain popularity after making an appearance in a film.
Fashion
Bollywood films have tackled societal issues such as poverty, domestic violence, and gender inequality.
Social Issues
Bollywood films are frequently released during significant holidays like Eid, Ramadan, Holi, and Diwali.
Celebration
Bollywood films have the power to encourage viewers to travel to the locations they portray.