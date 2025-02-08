Deepika Padukone’s 7 biggest role rejections in Bollywood
Muskaan Gupta
One of Bollywood's most popular actresses, Deepika Padukone, has declined a number of iconic roles that went on to become box office successes. Many were surprised by her rejections of both romance and action. These are the top 7 Bollywood roles that Deepika Padukone has been turned down for!
She was first in negotiations to co-star in Luv Ranjan's movie with Ranbir Kapoor, but she ultimately decided against it.
Tu Jhuthi Mai Makkar (2023)
Anushka Sharma was cast in this wrestling drama with Salman Khan after Deepika declined the part.
Sultan (2016)
She was given the part opposite Ranbir Kapoor that eventually went to Jacqueline Fernandez.
Roy (2015)
After Deepika turned down this Salman Khan film, Jacqueline Fernandez was cast in its place.
Kick (2014)
Although Katrina Kaif was ultimately cast, Deepika was considered for the female lead.
Dhoom 3 (2013)
Katrina Kaif was given the role of Meera after Deepika declined the offer.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
A part in this Hollywood blockbuster was offered to Deepika, but she turned it down because of scheduling conflicts.