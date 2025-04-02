Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: AI imagines Bollywood actresses in their old age

Apr 2, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
This is how AI imagines Alia Bhatt's look when she turns old.
This is how AI imagines how Priyanka Chopra will look when she ages.
This is how AI imagines Ananya Panday's look when she turns old.
This is AI imagines how Kareena Kapoor will look when she ages.
This is the AI-generated image of Anushka Sharma's looks when she turns old.
Deepika Padukone's look in old age, imagined by Artificial intelligence.
This is how AI imagines Katrina Kaif's look when she turns old.
Shraddha Kapoor in old age, imagined by Artificial intelligence.