May 13, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
From Janhvi Kapoor to Nitanshi Goel, here are the fresh Indian faces lighting up the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2025.
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the world’s most prestigious platforms, where cinema meets fashion. This year, several Indian stars are set to walk the red carpet for the very first time.
Known for her fearless fashion choices, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make a glamorous debut with “Homebound” alongside Ishaan Khatter.
After a show-stopping Met Gala in a Sabyasachi sari, Alia joins the Cannes elite in 2025, representing L'Oréal Paris as a global ambassador.
Laapataa Ladies Fame Nitanshi Goel is all set to walk for L’Oréal at Cannes, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema.
Starring in “Homebound” with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan will debut at Cannes in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ category, highlighting rising global talent.
Known for her classic style and cinematic legacy, Simi Grewal will walk the Cannes red carpet for the first time this year.
Artist and actress Shalini Passi brings Indian heritage to Cannes alongside Padma Shri Paresh Maity with their film “Longitude 77.”
Actress and businesswoman Parul will attend from May 15–18, celebrating ambition, beauty, and creativity on the red carpet.