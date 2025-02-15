Feb 15, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Raman Raghav 2.0 to Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's brand value grew 33 times at box office day 1
Aman Wadhwa
Here are the opening day collections of Vicky Kaushal films over the years
1. Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) - Rs 1.10 crore
2. Manmarziyaan (2018) - Rs 3.52 crore
3. Bhoot (2020) - Rs 5.10 crore
4. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) - Rs 5.49 crore
5. Sam Bahadur (2023) - Rs 6.25 crore
6. Raazi (2018) - Rs 7.53 crore
7. Uri (2019) - Rs 8.20 crore
8. Bad Newz (2024) - Rs 8.62 crore
9. Chhaava (2025) - Rs 33.10 crore
Next:
Vicky Kaushal films ranked best to worst
Click To More..