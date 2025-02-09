Shah Rukh Khan REJECTED these 9 blockbusters

Feb 9, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
Here's the list of movies Shah Rukh Khan reportedly rejected
Before Hrithik, SRK was considered for the film. When the actor showed his disinterest, Rakesh Roshan's team recommended him cast a fresh face, his son in the film
Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai (2000)
Lagaan (2001)
Reportedly, director Ashutosh Gowariker approached Shah Rukh to lead his sports drama, but the actor rejected it
Director Rajkumar Hirani approached SRK with the film, but he had to reject it because of his spine surgery
Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)
Not R Madhavan, but SRK was approached to play the role of Ajay Rathod. However, the actor was busy with the other projects, thus he rejected the film
Rang De Basanti (2006)
After Lagaan, Ashutosh again approached SRK to lead his directorial. Reportedly he rejected the epic drama because he wasn't comfortable with the shoot locations, and wanted to spend time with his family
Jodhaa Akbar (2008)
Shah Rukh was approached to reprise his role of KBC host, but he rejected this Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
After Munna Bhai, Hirani again approached SRK to lead his directorial, but the actor rejected his film again, letting Aamir Khan to star in the blockbuster
3 Idiots (2009)
Enthiran (2010)
Before Rajinikanth, Shankar approached SRK for the film. But due to creative differences, he rejected the sci-fi actioner
Not Salman Khan, but SRK was approached to lead Kabir Khan's actioner. But the actor reportedly rejected due to schedule conflicts
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)