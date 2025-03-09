Sanam Teri Kasam to Laal Singh Chaddha: 10 box office flops that thrived on OTT

Mar 9, 2025, 01:36 AM IST
Sanam Teri Kasam tanked at the box office at the time of its release; however, it was so much loved on OTT that it was re-released and redeemed itself in the second chance.
Ram Charan's Game Changer failed at the box office, but it performed well on Amazon Prime Video.
Kalank found itself a fan base on Amazon Prime Video, after failing at the box office.
The much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, tanked upon theatrical release, but it redeemed itself on OTT platform.
Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz couldn't impress the audience in theatres, but it worked well on the OTT platform.
Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, and directed by Anubhav Sinha, failed to earn at the box office, but it impressed the audience on the OTT platform.
Khel Khel Mein boasting ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and others tanked at the box office. The film worked well on the OTT platform.
October, starring Varun Dhawan, was a flop in its theatrical release. But in its second chance in its release on streaming platforms.
Sarfira didn't perform at the box office, but when it was released on the OTT platform, the film got its audience.
Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah failed in theatres but attained cult status on Amazon Prime Video, and upon re-release in theatres, turned out to be a blockbuster.