Mukul Dev Death: 5 most memorable roles of late actor
Aman Wadhwa
Mukul Dev passed away on Friday, May 23, at the age of 54.
Before he became an actor, Mukul Dev was a model. Here are his five most memorable roles.
Mukul Dev played ACP Rohit Malhotra in his debut film Dastak in 1996
His role as Tony Singh Sandhu in Son of Sardaar was quite well received in 2012
He played Shreekanth Patil in the 2014 film Jai Ho
Mukul scared the audiences with his role of terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the ZEE5 web series State of Siege in 2020
Mukul perfectly portrayed the revolutionary leader Harnam Singh Tundilat in the 2023 Punjabi film Sarabha
Mukul Dev passed away after brief illness. The details of his death are still not known.
Mukul Dev is survived by his brother-actor Rahul Dev
