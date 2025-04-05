Apr 5, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

Manoj Kumar funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan pay respect to Bharat Kumar

Simran Singh

On April 5, Manoj Kumar's funeral was held in Juhu, Mumbai, and several Bollywood celebrities came to pay respect to the veteran actor-filmmaker

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Veteran writer Salim Khan

Deepak Parashar

Arbaaz Khan

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai

Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar's ceremonial event was held with full national honours and the draping of the Bharat Kumar with the national flag

Jimmy Shergill

Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday, March 4, due to age-related issues. He was 87

Next: 7 films Sunny Deol rejected, including two blockbusters