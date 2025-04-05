Manoj Kumar funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan pay respect to Bharat Kumar

Apr 5, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
On April 5, Manoj Kumar's funeral was held in Juhu, Mumbai, and several Bollywood celebrities came to pay respect to the veteran actor-filmmaker
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Veteran writer Salim Khan
Deepak Parashar
Arbaaz Khan
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai
Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar's ceremonial event was held with full national honours and the draping of the Bharat Kumar with the national flag
Jimmy Shergill
Actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday, March 4, due to age-related issues. He was 87