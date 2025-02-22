Jackky Bhagnani to Tanishaa Mukerji: 8 star kids who vanished from Bollywood

Feb 22, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Several star kids, despite having famous parents and a promising launch, failed to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry. Here's a look at some of these star kids who didn't quite live up to expectations and disappeared.
Uday Chopra, son of Yash Chopra, had a high-profile debut in Mohabbatein (2000) but was overshadowed by Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Despite appearing in several films, including solo projects, Uday's acting career failed to impress.
Kumar Gaurav, son of Rajendra Kumar, had the looks of a chocolate hero and showed promise with his acting debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Janam. He had successes with Love Story and Naam, but ultimately, his flops outnumbered his hits, and his career fizzled out.
Tanishaa Mukerji, daughter of Tanuja and sister of Kajol, struggled to replicate her family's acting success, starring in a string of flops like Neal N Nikki and One Two Three, before appearing on the reality TV show Bigg Boss.
Jackky Bhagnani, son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, won the IIFA Best Debut award for Kal Kissne Dekha, but his subsequent films, including F.A.L.T.U, failed to impress, despite his father's success with his films.
Zayed Khan, son of director Sanjay Khan, made his debut in 2003 with "Chura Liya Hai Tumne" and gained recognition for his role in "Main Hoon Na" (2004). Despite a promising start, his career failed to gain momentum.
Faisal Khan, son of Tahir Hussens and younger brother of Aamir Khan, made his Bollywood debut with the 2000 film "Mela", which unfortunately tanked at the box office. Despite his promising lineage, Faisal was unable to recover from the setback .