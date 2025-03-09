How are IIFA Digital Awards different from IIFA Awards?
Aman Wadhwa
Honouring the best Hindi films and series released on OTT in 2024, IIFA Digital Awards 2025 were held for the first time on March 8. IIFA Awards 2025 is the 25th edition of the awards and will take place on March 9. It will celebrate the best Bollywood films released in theatres in 2024.
The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 were hosted by Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee
Nora Fatehi and Mika Singh performed at the IIFA Digital Awards on March 8 in Jaipur.
Shreya Ghoshal and Sachin-Jigar also entertained the audiences with their performances at IIFA Digital Awards 2025.
IIFA Awards 2025 will be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan on March 9 in Jaipur
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will set the stage on fire at the IIFA Awards 2025.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will also enthrall the audiences with their performances at IIFA Awards 2025.
Amar Singh Chamkila and Panchayat were named the Best Film and Best Series at IIFA Digital Awards 2025
Laapataa Ladies has received the most nominations (9) at the IIFA Awards 2025