Divyaa Agarwal makes BIG statements on hubby Apurva, ex-beau Varun Sood

Feb 7, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Divya Agarwal married restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20, 2024
In an interview with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Divyaa shared how her life changed after marrying Apurva
Before Apurva, Divya was in a serious relationship with Varun Sood
In the conversation with Amrita and Anmol, Divya said Varun broke up with her, and she felt guilty about the bitter end of their relationship
Divya said, "When I am with Apurva, I feel like a lady."
She also said that when she was with Varun, she was in a different mindset. When Divya broke up with Varun, Apruva was with her, and he told her, "Apna mood kharab mat karo."
Divyaa admitted, "After meeting Apurva, I feel peace. When I was with Varun there was some kind of restlessness."
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood dated from 2018 to March 2022
The ex-couple met on the MTV reality show Ace of Space and also worked together on MTV Roadies and Ragini MMS: Returns.