Apr 16, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

Before Kesari Chapter 2, six must-watch films that depicted horrors of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Simran Singh

Jallian Wala Bagh: In 1977, Vinod Khanna and Shabana Azmi attempted to reflect the genocide through the Jallian Wala Bagh. However, the movie failed commercially

Gandhi (1982): Richard Attenborough's Oscar-winning biopic of Mahatma Gandhi includes a depiction of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002): Ajay Devgn's National Award-winning film also depicted the grusome violent massacre, and the visuals with background score still haunts avid moviegoer

Rang De Basanti (2006): Though the Aamir Khan-starrer depicted the tragic massacre in flashback scene, it highlighted how humanity was crushed under the evil British Raj

Phillauri (2017): The tragic love story starring Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma includes a storyline connected to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Sardar Udham (2021): Vicky Kaushal-starrer is based on the life of Shaheed Udham Singh, the man who gunned down General Michael O'Dyer, the ruthless police official who conducted the massacre 

Keasri Chapter 2 also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles. The movie will release in cinemas on April 18

