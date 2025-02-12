Arijit Singh's net worth: 4 houses in Mumbai, Rs 6 crore monthly income

Feb 12, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
Here's the whooing net worth of Arijit Singh, with income sources
Arijit Singh has sung over 300 songs in languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and Telugu
As per the media portals, Arijit Singh has a whooping net worth of Rs 414 crore
In assets, Arijit Singh owns four luxurious houses in Versova, Mumbai valued Rs 9 crores
Reportedly, Arijit Singh also owns luxury cars, including Range Rover Vogue, which is valued at Rs 1.8 - 4 crore, a Rs 70 lakh worth Hummer H3, and a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 1.5 crore
As per the media reports, Arjit Singh earns about Rs 70 crore annually, and a monthly income of Rs 6 crore.
As per the media reports, Arijit charges Rs 10 lakh for a Bollywood song.
For concerts, Singh charges between Rs 50 lakh - 1.5 crore for concerts