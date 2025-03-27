Mar 27, 2025, 08:20 PM IST

AI imagines iconic Indian films in viral Ghibli style

Simran Singh

Here's Gabbar Singh shouting the famous 'Yeh haath humko dede Thakur' from Sholay

Here's the puppet version of Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor's scene from Deewaar

Puppets shouting 'Hum jeet gaye' from Lagaan

All Izz Well, say the puppets from 3 Idiots

The iconic moment of Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

'Kyu hila dala na', Ghibli style mein Sivaji The Boss ko dekh ke

Here are the iconic comedies Hera Pheri and Chup Chup Ke in Ghibli style 

Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in Ghibli style

'Woh Stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai', Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 as Ghibli style

