Mar 15, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt, ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao at Irfan Pathan's party

Aman Wadhwa

Ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan confirmed that he is dating Gauri Spratt, who hails from Bangalore and is a mom of a 6-year-old child

Aamir Khan attended Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary celebrations last month with his family

His girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao also attended the party

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt knew each other for 25 years but starting dating 18 months ago

Aamir Khan has said that he hasn't yet decided about his marriage plans with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan's first marriage was with Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's second marriage was with Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. They share a son Azad Rao Khan.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par. The film will release in cinemas in the summer 2025.

Aamir was last seen in the 2022 drama Laal Singh Chaddha, which flopped at the box office

