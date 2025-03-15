Mar 15, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt, ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao at Irfan Pathan's party
Aman Wadhwa
Ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan confirmed that he is dating Gauri Spratt, who hails from Bangalore and is a mom of a 6-year-old child
Aamir Khan attended Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary celebrations last month with his family
His girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao also attended the party
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt knew each other for 25 years but starting dating 18 months ago
Aamir Khan has said that he hasn't yet decided about his marriage plans with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan's first marriage was with Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan
Aamir Khan's second marriage was with Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. They share a son Azad Rao Khan.
On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par. The film will release in cinemas in the summer 2025.
Aamir was last seen in the 2022 drama Laal Singh Chaddha, which flopped at the box office
