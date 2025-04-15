Apr 15, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
8 must-watch Bollywood courtroom dramas before Kesari Chapter 2
Aman Wadhwa
Jolly LLB (2013) directed by Subhash Kapoor
Pink (2016) directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
Shaurya (2008) directed by Samar Khan
Section 375 (2019) directed by Ajay Bahl
Jolly LLB 2 (2017) directed by Subhash Kapoor
Mulk (2018) directed by Anubhav Sinha
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) directed by Apoorv Singh Karki
OMG 2 (2023) directed by Amit Rai
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 releases this Friday on April 18
Next:
Akshay Kumar as priest, Salman Khan as labourer, Ranbir Kapoor as chef: AI imagines Bollywood actors in regular jobs
Click To More..