Apr 15, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

8 must-watch Bollywood courtroom dramas before Kesari Chapter 2

Aman Wadhwa

Jolly LLB (2013) directed by Subhash Kapoor

Pink (2016) directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Shaurya (2008) directed by Samar Khan

Section 375 (2019) directed by Ajay Bahl

Jolly LLB 2 (2017) directed by Subhash Kapoor

Mulk (2018) directed by Anubhav Sinha

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) directed by Apoorv Singh Karki

OMG 2 (2023) directed by Amit Rai

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 releases this Friday on April 18

Next: Akshay Kumar as priest, Salman Khan as labourer, Ranbir Kapoor as chef: AI imagines Bollywood actors in regular jobs