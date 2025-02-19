8 movies of Yami Gautam that you shouldn't miss

Feb 19, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
As Dhoom Dhaam releases here are eight films starring Yami Gautam that prove her calibre as an actor
Article 370
In this film, Yami played an NIA agent and delivered a powerful portrayal, addressing an important subject
URI: The Surgical Strike
Despite Vicky Kaushal, Yami gave a standout performance playing an undercover RAW agent
A Thursday
Tackling a sensitive and important subject like rape, Yami delivered a compelling portrayal of a school teacher with revenge
Dasvi
Yami’s role as an IPS officer in Dasvi was another standout performance
Dhoom Dhaam
Yami Gautam's latest movie is a laughter rollercoaster, with her perfect comic timing
Lost
In Lost, Yami portrayed a journalist investigating the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.
Kaabil
Taking on a challenging role, Yami portrayed a blind woman, proving her exceptional acting skills
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Yami masterfully blended seriousness and intensity, perfectly justifying her role