Feb 19, 2025, 06:38 PM IST

8 movies of Yami Gautam that you shouldn't miss

Simran Singh

As Dhoom Dhaam releases here are eight films starring Yami Gautam that prove her calibre as an actor

Article 370

In this film, Yami played an NIA agent and delivered a powerful portrayal, addressing an important subject

URI: The Surgical Strike

Despite Vicky Kaushal, Yami gave a standout performance playing an undercover RAW agent

A Thursday

Tackling a sensitive and important subject like rape, Yami delivered a compelling portrayal of a school teacher with revenge

Dasvi

Yami’s role as an IPS officer in Dasvi was another standout performance

Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam's latest movie is a laughter rollercoaster, with her perfect comic timing

Lost

In Lost, Yami portrayed a journalist investigating the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

Kaabil

Taking on a challenging role, Yami portrayed a blind woman, proving her exceptional acting skills

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami masterfully blended seriousness and intensity, perfectly justifying her role

