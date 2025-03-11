8 films, including one billion-dollar Hollywood blockbuster, Hrithik Roshan REJECTED

Mar 11, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Here are the movies that Hrithik Roshan reportedly rejected
In an interview, Farhan Akhtar revealed that he wanted Hrithik Roshan to play Sameer. But the role was played by Saif Ali Khan
Dil Chahta Hai
Ashutosh Govariker wanted Hrithik to helm his sports drama, but the actor rejected the film, and Aamir Khan replaced him
Lagaan
After Lagaan, Ashutosh wanted to Hrithik to lead his next directorial. However, he again rejected the film, and Shah Rukh Khan replaced him
Swades
Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan replaced Hrithik Roshan, after the latter refused to lead YRF comedy-drama
Bunty Aur Babli
Director Farah Khan revealed that she approached Hrithik to play the role of Lucky, but he rejected
Main Hoon Na
Before Siddharth, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra approached Hrithik for the role of Karan. However, the actor rejected due to his busy schedule
Rang De Basanti
Baahubali
Reportedly Hrithik was considered to lead SS Rajamouli's blockbuster, but the actor wasn't ready to lead another period actioner. Thus, he rejected the film
Furious 7
Director-producer Rob Cohen is a fan of Hrithik Roshan, and he wanted him in Furious 7. However, the Indian superstar was busy with his schedule. Thus, he rejected the billion-dollar blockbuster