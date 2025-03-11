Mar 11, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

8 films, including one billion-dollar Hollywood blockbuster, Hrithik Roshan REJECTED

Simran Singh

Here are the movies that Hrithik Roshan reportedly rejected

In an interview, Farhan Akhtar revealed that he wanted Hrithik Roshan to play Sameer. But the role was played by Saif Ali Khan

Dil Chahta Hai

Ashutosh Govariker wanted Hrithik to helm his sports drama, but the actor rejected the film, and Aamir Khan replaced him

Lagaan

After Lagaan, Ashutosh wanted to Hrithik to lead his next directorial. However, he again rejected the film, and Shah Rukh Khan replaced him

Swades

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan replaced Hrithik Roshan, after the latter refused to lead YRF comedy-drama

Bunty Aur Babli

Director Farah Khan revealed that she approached Hrithik to play the role of Lucky, but he rejected

Main Hoon Na

Before Siddharth, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra approached Hrithik for the role of Karan. However, the actor rejected due to his busy schedule

Rang De Basanti

Baahubali

Reportedly Hrithik was considered to lead SS Rajamouli's blockbuster, but the actor wasn't ready to lead another period actioner. Thus, he rejected the film

Furious 7

Director-producer Rob Cohen is a fan of Hrithik Roshan, and he wanted him in Furious 7. However, the Indian superstar was busy with his schedule. Thus, he rejected the billion-dollar blockbuster

