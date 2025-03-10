8 Bollywood blockbusters that were remade in Hollywood

Mar 10, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
Here's the list of Bollywood films that were remade in Hollywood
Neeraj Pandey's Wednesday was remade as A Common Man
Mark Wahlberg's Fear was copied from Shah Rukh Khan's Darr
Delivery Man was loosely copied from Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor
Will Smith's Hitch was copied from Ashok Kumar, Amol Palekar's Choti Si Baat
A Date with Tad Hamilton was the remake of Aamir Khan's Rangeela
The love story angle of the leads in Michael Bay's blockbuster Pearl Harbor was lifted from Raj Kapoor's Sangam
Just Go With It was a soft remake of Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
The Brave One was loosely inspired by Dharmendra's Jeevan Mrityu