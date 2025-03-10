Mar 10, 2025, 09:38 PM IST

8 Bollywood blockbusters that were remade in Hollywood

Simran Singh

Here's the list of Bollywood films that were remade in Hollywood

Neeraj Pandey's Wednesday was remade as A Common Man

Mark Wahlberg's Fear was copied from Shah Rukh Khan's Darr

Delivery Man was loosely copied from Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor

Will Smith's Hitch was copied from Ashok Kumar, Amol Palekar's Choti Si Baat

A Date with Tad Hamilton was the remake of Aamir Khan's Rangeela

The love story angle of the leads in Michael Bay's blockbuster Pearl Harbor was lifted from Raj Kapoor's Sangam

Just Go With It was a soft remake of Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

The Brave One was loosely inspired by Dharmendra's Jeevan Mrityu

