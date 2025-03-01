7 films, including 5 blockbusters, REJECTED by Salman Khan

Mar 1, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
Here's the list of films Salman Khan lost to other stars
Salman Khan was approached to play the lead role. But he didn't like the anti-hero character. Reportedly, after discussing with his writer father Salim Khan, he rejected the film
Baazigar (1993)
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Before finalising SRK, director-producer Aditya Chopra offered this iconic film to Salman, but he rejected it
Before SRK, Salman was approached for Max. Reportedly, Salman rejected the film as he was apparently dating Aishwarya Rai, and he didn't want to play his brother on-screen
Josh (2000)
Director Rajkumar Hirani approached SRK with the film, but he had to reject it because of his spine surgery
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Here's another film that was offered to Salman first, but he rejected and Shah Rukh got benefited
Chak De India! (2007)
Director AR Murugadoss apparently went to Salman with the script, but he advised to approach Aamir with the script, and the rest is history
Ghajini (2008)
Reportedly, Salman Khan was the first choice for the film. But he rejected the suspense-thriller
Talaash (2012)
On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar