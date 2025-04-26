6 TV, film stars launched by Ekta Kapoor

Apr 26, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
In 2025, producer Ekta Kapoor has completed 30 years in the industry. Over these years, she has launched many talents in television and movies. Let's take a look at it
Sushant Singh Rajput: Before transitioning to films, Sushant became a household name through Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta
Vidya Balan: Her first acting project was the sitcom Hum Paanch, produced by Ekta. Years later, Vidya reunited with Ekta for The Dirty Picture, which became a turning point in her film career
Rajkummar Rao: The biggest star of 2024 was the discovery of Ekta Kapoor. Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010), which was produced by Ekta
Ayushmann Khurrana: After winning Roadies 2, and before becoming a movie star, Ayushmann got his first acting break in fiction show Kayamath
Mouni Roy: Starting her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni later headlined Naagin, one of Ektaa's most successful television franchises
Radhika Madan: Before moving to Bollywood, Radhika starred in Balaji’s popular TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi