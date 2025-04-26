Apr 26, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

6 TV, film stars launched by Ekta Kapoor

Simran Singh

In 2025, producer Ekta Kapoor has completed 30 years in the industry. Over these years, she has launched many talents in television and movies. Let's take a look at it

Sushant Singh Rajput: Before transitioning to films, Sushant became a household name through Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta

Vidya Balan: Her first acting project was the sitcom Hum Paanch, produced by Ekta. Years later, Vidya reunited with Ekta for The Dirty Picture, which became a turning point in her film career

Rajkummar Rao: The biggest star of 2024 was the discovery of Ekta Kapoor. Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010), which was produced by Ekta

Ayushmann Khurrana:  After winning Roadies 2, and before becoming a movie star, Ayushmann got his first acting break in fiction show Kayamath

Mouni Roy: Starting her career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni later headlined Naagin, one of Ektaa's most successful television franchises

Radhika Madan: Before moving to Bollywood, Radhika starred in Balaji’s popular TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi

Next: 8 Bollywood, TV stars we lost in 2023