Apr 9, 2025, 07:08 PM IST

6 Indian stars who rejected multi-crore pan masala ads

Simran Singh

Here are the actors who rejected big deals worth crores and said no to endorsing pan masala

As per the media reports, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company to endorse their brand with Rs 10 crore contract, but he rejected the deal

Anil Kapoor

The Rooh Baba admitted that he has been offered several offers of pan, supari masala ads, but he rejected as he 'don’t relate to those things'

Kartik Aaryan

Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj loves having pan, but in the real life, Allu Arjun has rejected a Rs 10 crore deal of pan masala brand

Allu Arjun

The KGF star was also approached to endorse a paan masala and cardamom brand, and offered him a double-digit fee, but Yash rejected the deal

Yash 

John lives on the mantra of having a fit life. Not only he rejected endorsing pan masala ads, but he also criticised the celebs who are promoting them for money

John Abraham

In an interview, Ammy said that won't do a paan masala ad just for money or success. Keeping the honour of his turban intact

Ammy Virk

Next: 7 films Sunny Deol rejected, including two blockbusters