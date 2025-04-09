6 Indian stars who rejected multi-crore pan masala ads

Apr 9, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
Here are the actors who rejected big deals worth crores and said no to endorsing pan masala
As per the media reports, Anil Kapoor was approached by a major pan masala company to endorse their brand with Rs 10 crore contract, but he rejected the deal
Anil Kapoor
The Rooh Baba admitted that he has been offered several offers of pan, supari masala ads, but he rejected as he 'don’t relate to those things'
Kartik Aaryan
Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj loves having pan, but in the real life, Allu Arjun has rejected a Rs 10 crore deal of pan masala brand
Allu Arjun
The KGF star was also approached to endorse a paan masala and cardamom brand, and offered him a double-digit fee, but Yash rejected the deal
Yash
John lives on the mantra of having a fit life. Not only he rejected endorsing pan masala ads, but he also criticised the celebs who are promoting them for money
John Abraham
In an interview, Ammy said that won't do a paan masala ad just for money or success. Keeping the honour of his turban intact
Ammy Virk