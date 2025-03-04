10 times Amitabh Bachchan inspired us with motivational quotes

Mar 4, 2025, 07:23 AM IST
No one is perfect, and criticism is always welcome and expected.
I went into politics on an emotional level and soon realised that emotion has nothing to do with politics.
The select group of people who do make realistic cinema, who do make cinema perhaps a little more acceptable to the Western audience, is a very small percentage.
'No' is an entire sentence in itself. No means no, and when somebody says it, you need to stop
Life is a blur when one is essaying different roles; it is so fulfilling.
Because you are women, people will force their thinking on you, their boundaries on you. They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go. Don't live in the shadows of people's judgement. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom.
People are fed up with seeing the same thing over and over. They want a qualitative change.
There are many things that I feel I have missed out on.
Having no work would be terrible.
Everyone must accept that we will age and age is not always flattering.