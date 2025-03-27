10 Bollywood celebs who were abondoned, lived in poverty before they died

Mar 27, 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Meena Kumari: Despite her fame, she faced financial issues and alcoholism, passing away alone in 1972.
Guru Dutt: Known for classics, he struggled with depression and finances, dying mysteriously in 1964.
K. L. Saigal: A music legend who battled alcoholism and poverty before dying in 1947.
Raj Kumar: Once a star, he faced financial ruin and passed away in 1996.
Nutan: She struggled financially after her acting career declined and passed away in 1991.
Parveen Babi: After mental health struggles and estrangement, she died in 2005, alone and financially neglected.
Achala Sachdev: Known for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she lived in poverty and died alone.
Mahesh Anand: A popular villain in the '80s and '90s, he faced financial hardship before he died in 2019. He lived alone during his final days.
Bhagwan Dada struggled financially in his later years. Despite his fame in the '40s, he died in poverty in 2002.
Bharat Bhushan faced financial difficulties later in life. He struggled with debts and lived in relative obscurity before passing away in 1992.