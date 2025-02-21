A number of Bollywood celebrities have established themselves in Hollywood and displayed their skills internationally. Here are 7 Bollywood icons who became Hollywood stars and achieved worldwide renown for their dramatic and action-packed roles!
He made appearances in Bend It Like Beckham, The Big Sick, and Silver Linings Playbook.
Anupam Kher
She debuted in Hollywood in xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel.
Deepika Padukone
She starred in The Last Legion, Bride & Prejudice, and The Pink Panther 2.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
He costarred with Sean Connery in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.
Naseeruddin Shah
He appeared in Charlie Wilson's War, East Is East, and The Hundred-Foot Journey.
Om Puri
She starred in Rise of the Planet of the Apes after becoming well-known for Slumdog Millionaire.
Om Puri
He starred in Death on the Nile and rose to fame in Victoria & Abdul.