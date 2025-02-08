7 Bollywood star kids who choose careers outside acting
Muskaan Gupta
Some Bollywood star children choose unusual career paths outside acting, but many follow in their parents' footsteps. They have established themselves in a variety of industries, including fashion and entrepreneurship. These 7 children of Bollywood stars achieved success outside of acting!
The son of Shah Rukh Khan decided to pursue filmmaking and entrepreneurship instead of acting, starting a high-end streetwear line and working on artistic works.
Aryan Khan
Rather than going into Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter became an entrepreneur and co-founded a healthcare platform focused on women.
Navya Naveli Nanda
Rather than going the usual Bollywood acting path, Sushmita Sen's daughter pursued her interests in theatre and music.
Renee Sen
Juhi Chawla's daughter avoided the movie business in favour of her studies and career.
Janhvi Mehta
The daughter of Anurag Kashyap chose social media and vlogging over acting to become a well-known digital content creator.
Aaliyah Kashyap
Instead of acting, Aamir Khan's daughter chose to become a theatre director and advocate for mental health.
Ira Khan
Masaba, a well-known fashion designer who is renowned for her daring and distinctive designs, is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta.