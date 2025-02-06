Beyond the spotlight: Bollywood's most educated stars
Monica Singh
Here is a list of most educated Bollywood stars.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the best actors of India and enjoys a huge fan following. The actor completed his graduation in 1962 from Kirori Mal College which is affiliated to University of Delhi.
Amitabh Bachchan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan studied in St Columba’s School in Delhi and was among the toppers of the school. He pursued his Bachelor’s from Hansraj College, Delhi and then completed his Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia.
Shah Rukh Khan
One of the actors who is good at studies is Parineeti Chopra. She studied at Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ambala and then went to Manchester Business School. She possesses a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, England.
Parineeti Chopra
John Abraham did his schooling from Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai and graduated from Jai Hind College. He has also completed his Masters degree from MET Institute of Management. He possesses an MBA degree.
John Abraham
Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses who have completed their education from foreign universities. She has a degree in History and Political Science from Columbia University.
Sara Ali Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana has completed his schooling in Chandigarh. He pursued his Masters degree in Mass Communication from School of Communication Studies, Punjab University. He is among the few celebrities who have completed their Masters.
Ayushmann Khurana
Popular actress Vidya Balan has completed her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from St. Xavier’s College. She also pursued a Masters degree from University of Mumbai.
Vidya Balan
