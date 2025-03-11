Athiya Shetty HATES this thing about KL Rahul

Mar 11, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story began in 2019, and they have been inseparable ever since. The couple has been spotted together at various events and outings.
Athiya Shetty has been a constant source of support for KL Rahul, often attending his cricket matches and cheering him on.
However, despite being the strongest support to KL Rahul, Athiya said there is one thing she hates about him.
Soon after their marriage, the star couple did a shoot for Vouge Magazine where the duo where asked several questions. Among them, one question caught the attention.
Athiya was asked how many tattoos KL Rahul has on his body and which one is special among them?
At first Athiya says she has no idea. But later she says that probably he has 75 tattoos on his body.
However, Athiya further added that she hates them all. "I don't like Rahul's tattoos at all."
Meanwhile, the couple is expecting their first child. They announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon."